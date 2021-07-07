Mumbai: Congress stages protest as petrol price touches Rs 105 per litre

Now, the poor are feeling the pinch of increase in LPG cylinder and petrol prices," Amit Shetty, general secretary of the Mumbai Congress said. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

With petrol price breaching Rs 100 per litre in the city, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Wednesday held a demonstration at Indira Nagar to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Our country sells petrol to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan for just Rs 30 and diesel for Rs 22. In India, then why do people have to pay more than Rs 105 per litre.”

MRCC chief Bhai Jagtap, its general secretary Amit Jagannath Shetty and District Congress Committee president Hukumraj Mehta were also present at the demonstration Wednesday.

“Whenever there was a marginal hike (in fuel prices) during our time (government), the BJP would make it a big issue. Now, the poor are feeling the pinch of increase in LPG cylinder and petrol prices,” Amit Shetty, general secretary of the Mumbai Congress said.