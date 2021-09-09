Mumbai Congress seeks reopening of theatres, multiplexes

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has demanded reopening of cinema theatres, auditoriums and multiplexes in Mumbai and the state.

It has also demanded opening of swimming pools in Mumbai so that swimmers can practice ahead of championships.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, Bhai Jagtap, the Mumbai Congress chief, said many businesses closed down due to Covid and many people lost their jobs. Maharashtra alone faces a loss of Rs 400 crore per month as theatres are closed. He demanded that the state government open theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums keeping in mind Covid norms.

He said that swimming pools in the state are closed for 18 months, hence swimmers taking part in competitions cannot practice. He pointed out that national competitions are due in October and a major championship will be held in Japan in 2022, so pools must allow entry to competitors keeping in mind Covid protocol.

Jagtap also criticised BEST for closing 45 routes from September 1.