Mumbai: Congress, NCP race to head Shirdi Trust

Before the erstwhile BJP government appointed Suresh Haware as Chairman of the trust, the post was with Congress with the Late MLA Jayant Sasane heading it. (File)

WITH THE court setting a deadline of June 22 for appointing a full-time committee to look after the affairs of the Shirdi-based Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, a race has begun between the Congress and the NCP to take control of the trust. Since the chairmanship of another prestigious and well-known Siddhivinayak Trust is with the Shiv Sena, the two parties are keen on helming the Shirdi Trust.

Ashutosh Kale NCP MLA from Kopargaon and State youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe are in the race to head the trust.

Before the erstwhile BJP government appointed Suresh Haware as Chairman of the trust, the post was with Congress with the Late MLA Jayant Sasane heading it.

The day-to-day functioning of the trust is looked after by Chief Executive Officer K H Bagate. The district judge, assistant charity commissioner and divisional commissioner of Nashik are on board to run the daily affairs.