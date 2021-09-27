Mumbai Congress, NCP back Bharat Bandh

The Mumbai Congress and NCP have voiced their support for the September 27 Bharat Bandh called to protest against the agriculture policies of the central government.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said that people were given false promises and the Union government functions in a dictatorial way. He said that the Centre has brought three anti-farm laws and is selling banks, airports, ports to industrialists.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The NCP decided to support farmers from the time when the anti-farm laws were passed. This initiative is from kisan andolan and we are supporting the cause.”

Mumbai Youth Congress has organised a symbolic tractor protest against the farm to mark the Bharat bandh at Kherwadi signal in Bandra East, said Mumbai Youth Congress chief Zeeshan Siddique.