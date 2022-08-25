Mumbai: Congress MLA attacks Sena-led BMC’s work in area that houses Thackeray residence

After Congress MP Milind Deora demanded a CBI probe into the projects carried out by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the tenure of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner Shiv Sena, another Congress legislator, Zeeshan Siddique Thursday alleged corruption in the works carried out by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), BMC, and Slum Rehabilitation Authority in the Bandra East area.

Siddique, the MLA for Vandre East, tweeted: “H/east ward is full of corruption, a thorough investigation needs to be done on all the works carried out by the MMRDA and BMC in the last 2.5 years. BKC smart parking, roads full of potholes, the SWM scam, the badly planned Cycling track, SRA scam. I can go on & on about things!”

Siddique’s constituency Vandre East was a Sena stronghold which he breached in 2019 by defeating former Mumbai mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar. It is also the constituency where the Thackeray family votes, as ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of former chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, is located here.

After the fall of the MVA government in Maharashtra, Congress leaders have been attacking the Shiv Sena-led BMC’s work in the civic body for the past five years. According to a senior Congress leader, the party wants to project itself as a strong opposition in the BMC ahead of civic elections, a position the party officially held in the past five years, despite being partners in the MVA.

On Wednesday, Deora said the BMC spent Rs 14,000 crore on road repair between 2017 and 2022, which is 10 per cent of the budget of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).