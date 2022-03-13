Mumbai: Congress leaders want to ally with Sena for civic body polls

After poor performance in five state elections, Congress leaders in the BMC are seeking an alliance with the Shiv Sena in the upcoming civic body polls.

Former leader of Opposition and Congress corporator, Ravi Raja, said on Friday that senior leaders had asked his opinion on whether Congress should go for an alliance or contest the BMC polls alone. Raja has suggested that the party leadership should go for an alliance.

“We have conveyed our suggestions to senior observers from the All India Congress Committee. The city leadership has also interacted with all Congress corporators, seeking their opinion. Most are in favor of alliance in BMC polls,” said Raja.

In the 2017 BMC polls, Congress had won 29 seats. With postponement of BMC polls this year, Congress leaders said there is still time for the party to work out an alliance.