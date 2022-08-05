Mumbai: Congress leaders on protest march to Governor’s residence stopped, detained by police

Updated: August 5, 2022 12:20:10 pm
Several Congress leaders in Mumbai, led by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, were detained after they were stopped by the police at Vidhan Bhavan while they were marching to Raj Bhavan, the residence of Governor B S Koshyari, protesting the rising unemployment, among other issues.
“We are only going to Raj Bhavan to protest against the Union government and the BJP. There is rising unemployment and harassment due to increased GST (Goods and Services Tax). Police are under pressure and are stopping us,” Patole said.
#LIVE | Senior Congress leaders detained by police from Vidhan Bhavan
For more live updates, follow: https://t.co/VDw76T5y8R pic.twitter.com/xXohHWCqVk
— Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) August 5, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Congress delegation, including leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Mohan Joshi, Chandrakant Handore and Varsha Gaikwad, was initially stopped by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Dr Hari Balaji. The leaders alleged that this was an Emergency-like situation.
“We have a right to protest. All of us had the right to protest even before independence. The government is muzzling us. We will raise a protest,” Thorat said.
The police also removed Congress banners along the Raj Bhavan entrance and stopped cars going towards the Raj Bhavan area near Babulnath signal.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Congress was a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. What did they do to solve problems?” BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Mumbai: Congress leaders on protest march to governor’s residence stopped, detained by police
Prey movie review: The Predator franchise gets a pulse-pounding update that chews up and spits out the Marvel template
FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide
TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential poll
Law graduates out of practice for over 5 years have to reappear in AIB exam: BCI
Chennai traffic police introduces QR code system for motorists to pay fines for violations
The loneliness of being: In Pune, a new play touches upon essential questions of existence
1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long COVID symptoms: Lancet study
Google Docs tips and tricks that will make your life easier
‘Irregularities’ in SI recruitment: CBI searches various locations in Jammu
BCB to investigate Shakib’s social media post endorsing betting company
Man escapes unhurt as a footpath caves in beneath him. Watch video