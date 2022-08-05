Mumbai: Congress leaders on protest march to Governor’s residence stopped, detained by police

Several Congress leaders in Mumbai, led by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, were detained after they were stopped by the police at Vidhan Bhavan while they were marching to Raj Bhavan, the residence of Governor B S Koshyari, protesting the rising unemployment, among other issues.

“We are only going to Raj Bhavan to protest against the Union government and the BJP. There is rising unemployment and harassment due to increased GST (Goods and Services Tax). Police are under pressure and are stopping us,” Patole said.

#LIVE | Senior Congress leaders detained by police from Vidhan Bhavan For more live updates, follow: https://t.co/VDw76T5y8R pic.twitter.com/xXohHWCqVk — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) August 5, 2022

The Congress delegation, including leaders like Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Mohan Joshi, Chandrakant Handore and Varsha Gaikwad, was initially stopped by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Dr Hari Balaji. The leaders alleged that this was an Emergency-like situation.

“We have a right to protest. All of us had the right to protest even before independence. The government is muzzling us. We will raise a protest,” Thorat said.

The police also removed Congress banners along the Raj Bhavan entrance and stopped cars going towards the Raj Bhavan area near Babulnath signal.

“Congress was a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. What did they do to solve problems?” BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.