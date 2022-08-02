scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Mumbai Congress leaders meet Devendra Fadnavis, demand scrapping of ward delimitation

Hinting at Shiv Sena, Congress alleged that the process of delimitation was politically motivated to benefit one political party.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 6:39:58 pm
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, a Congress delegation from Mumbai Tuesday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded scrapping of the delimitation list of the 236 electoral wards in Mumbai. They also demanded him to revert to the list of 227 electoral wards and lottery for ward reservations again.

The delegation was led by former Mumbai Congress Chief Milind Deora and comprised Member of Parliament Amin Patel, MLA and Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique, former leader of Opposition in BMC Ravi Raja and eight to ten Congress corporators.

Hinting at Shiv Sena, Congress alleged that the process of delimitation was politically-motivated to benefit one political party, its partner in the former Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and said the reservation process was rigged.

Patel said, “The delimitation was done to benefit one party and its corporators. We want the list of these 236 wards to be scrapped. There is no time to redo the delimitation process, so we have asked to revert back to the original 227 wards. Moreover, the reservation lottery was not an absolute lottery of all wards in the list. You cannot decide to keep some wards in one category and then draw the lottery for the remaining wards.”

BMC added three wards each in the eastern and western suburbs and in the island city during its delimitation process. Ravi Raja said, “Majority of the wards that were affected belong to Opposition corporators or in case of those who had a sure shot chance of winning the election from their old wards.”

Congress alleged that at least 15 wards held by its corporators were affected out of the total 45 wards that were affected by the delimitation.

More from Mumbai

A senior officer of the state election commission said, “This falls entirely in the purview of the state government. The wards were increased from 227 to 236 by the state government after an amendment to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. The election commission goes by the law. Moreover, we have not received any application from any parties.”

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 06:39:58 pm

