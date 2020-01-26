Mumbai: Cong corporator, 3 others booked for dowry harassment

“The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws started demanding money from her parents, and tortured her physically and mentally, due to which she had to abort her child,” bhiwandi police officer siad. (Representational Image) “The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws started demanding money from her parents, and tortured her physically and mentally, due to which she had to abort her child,” bhiwandi police officer siad. (Representational Image)

A Congress corporator in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, along with three others, was Saturday booked for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law for dowry.

The police have booked corporator Siddheshwar Kammurti (60), his wife Kaveri (55) and sons Sanket (31) and Shrikant (28). The case was registered following a complaint filed by Shrikant’s 25-year-old wife. “In her complaint, the woman, who hails from Mangaluru, said that she had tied the knot with Shrikant last February in Bhiwandi. However, after a few months, the relationship between them soured,” said an officer from Bhiwandi police.

“The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws started demanding money from her parents, and tortured her physically and mentally, due to which she had to abort her child,” the officer added.

