Mumbai Congress chief, arch rival in fight for same seat — Mumbai North West

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam and his rival and former MLA Kripashankar Singh are both staking claim to the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming 2019 general elections.

On Monday, the Congress convened a meeting in the commercial capital to prepare panels of probable candidates for the five seats it will contest among Mumbai’s six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Mumbai North West seat was earlier represented by former Union Minister Gurudas Kamat, who passed away last August.

Sources present at the meeting told The Indian Express that both of them also complained against each other during the meeting in the presence of senior state Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan.

Nirupam and Singh, also a former Mumbai Congress president, have a long-standing rivalry. Singh had reportedly also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with some other city Congress leaders, objecting to Nirupam’s functioning style.

Incidentally, the Mumbai North West seat, which covers six assembly segments spread between Goregaon and Santacruz, also witnessed the largest number of claimants. Others who have shown interest in candidature from the seat include Mumbai Youth Congress president Ganesh Yadav and actress-turned-politician Nagma. Some Kamat loyalists also demanded that Kamat’s family members be approached to be nominated. But senior Congress leaders said the real race would be between Nirupam and Singh.

Nagma has also applied for candidature from the neighbouring Mumbai North Central seat. But a discussion on the probable candidates from the seat was put off on Monday, with the local district leaders urging the leadership to approach former MP Priya Dutt to reconsider her decision not to contest.

Sitting Congress MLA Naseem Khan, former state minster Baba Siddique, Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai, and actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar are reportedly interested in contesting the North Central seat. Incidentally, Singh’s name has also been doing the rounds from this constituency.

While the party is still struggling to find a suitable candidate in Mumbai North, the name of former Union Minister Milind Deora was unanimously cited from Mumbai South. In Mumbai South Central, meanwhile, former MP Eknath Gaikwad and former Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Bhalchandra Mungekar are in contention.

During Monday’s meeting, a section of local leaders also demanded increased representation for the Marathi-speaking population among candidates. Their argument was that the party has over the years neglected this voter constituency.

With the Congress and the NCP likely to contest the LS poll in an alliance, the Mumbai North East seat will be contested by the latter. Former NCP MP Sanjay Dina Patil is a frontrunner to be nominated from the seat. On Monday while some city Congress leaders demanded that the party should contest this seat as well, senior party leaders confirmed that the seat sharing arrangement for Mumbai had already been finalised with the NCP.