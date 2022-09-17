scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Mumbai: Congo national held for trying to smuggle drugs

Subsequently, during inquiry, the authorities came to know that the drugs were concealed in pallets and were hidden in his stomach. (File)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old Congo national for allegedly trying to smuggle 1.5 kilogram of cocaine in the city. The sources in the agency revealed that the person was trying to smuggle the drugs stuffed in 115 pallets concealed inside his body.

According to the DRI officials, the Congo national, identified as Alfa Tsouke, was detained eleven days ago from the Mumbai international airport. “We received a tip-off that a person is trying to smuggle cocaine. Accordingly, we laid a trap and took the Congo national in custody. He was detained on suspicion,” said an official.

Subsequently, during inquiry, the authorities came to know that the drugs were concealed in pallets and were hidden in his stomach. The Congo national was then taken to JJ hospital, where X-ray screening showed presence of some foreign material in his stomach. Tsouke was admitted to a hospital and after eleven days, he purged out 115 pallets that contained cocaine.

