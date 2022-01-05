Houses up to 500 sq ft: Mumbai Cong seeks property tax waiver with retrospective effect from 2020

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap on Tuesday said that property tax on houses up to 500 sq ft must be waived off with retrospective effect from 2020.

This comes in the wake of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on Saturday that houses up to 500 sq ft area will be given waiver in property tax from 2022.

Addressing a press conference, Jagtap also said that houses between 500 to 700 sq ft area should be given concession of 60 per cent in property tax.