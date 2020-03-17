Mumbai: Confusion over norms change; passengers sent to quarantine, dischared without any tests

On Sunday night, a flight from Qatar had landed at Mumbai international airport around the same time as a flight from UAE. On Sunday night, a flight from Qatar had landed at Mumbai international airport around the same time as a flight from UAE.

A change in guidelines for testing passengers from international airport created all round confusion on Sunday night and Monday morning with several passengers brought to the quarantine ward of Seven Hills hospital and made to wait for hours before they were discharged without being tested for COVID-19.

Passengers said they fear cross-infection as they were made to travel together in buses and remained in close quarters of people already admitted at the hospital.

On Sunday night, a flight from Qatar had landed at Mumbai international airport around the same time as a flight from UAE. Passengers from both flights were taken in a bus to the Marol-based Seven Hills hospital, where a 300-bedded isolation facility was recently started, and is manned by 24 doctors.

“Some passengers had no masks, and officials said it was okay, we can all sit together in the bus. We waited for two-and-a-half hours for the bus at the airport. Later in the hospital, we were told we will not be tested. We will just be observed and discharged. My concern is what if I came in close contact with an infected person and I carry the virus outside?” said Gautam Bhandari, a photographer, who had arrived after a four-day trip from Barcelona, Spain.

Bhandari returned to Mumbai via Doha by a Qatar Airways flight early Monday. He was discharged eight hours later.

Gujarat resident Rahul Naik was waiting outside Seven Hills for his son, who had returned from his internship in France six months ahead of schedule due to the spread of the coronavirus in France. His son was asymptomatic, but he was taken to Seven Hills for testing. “After several hours, they examined me for 10 minutes and discharged me. The screening in hospital was similar to the airport check-up. We don’t understand the need to repeat the process,” he said.

Another family, who had travelled to France, said their concern was the mixing of symptomatic and asymptomatic passengers. “We kept telling the hospital staff that we all are in close contact. The staffers didn’t know what to do. They said they are waiting for instructions from the higher authority,” a woman, requesting anonymity, said. On Monday, swab samples of 11 passengers were collected and the rest were discharged.

The passengers were ferried from the airport to Seven Hills together in a BEST bus. Driver Prakash Bhairubhagre said, “In the morning, I was told to ferry all these passengers to the hospital. Initially, I was reluctant but at the end of the day, it is my duty… I have to do what they tell me. Besides I have been given sanitiser and mask…”

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, said from Monday, the BMC will create a separate screening mechanism at the airport from the one being followed elsewhere in the country. Apart from testing symptomatic passengers from abroad, tests will also be conducted on senior citizens who are asymptomatic but who have other illness.

Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, director of National Health Mission, said a meeting was held of state officials Monday to create two categories of patients — symptomatic and asymptomatic — and conduct tests accordingly.

Exams postponed till March 31

Amid fears surrounding coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday said the government has decided to postpone exams in all academic institutions under the department till March 31.

The minister said all teachers, principals and academic staff can work from home till March 25. “A review meeting will be held on March 26 and 27 to assess the situation and further decisions will be taken accordingly…,” said Samant.

Meanwhile, the minister said international students who were away for holiday or programmes will be “allowed to attend their classes once the situation in state improves”.

