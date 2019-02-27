Mumbai: Confined for two weeks, 21-year-old woman ‘raped’ multiple times

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by five people, including a woman, and raped multiple times.

Advertising

“The woman recently got married. On February 6, a man who identified himself as a policeman came to her house and informed her that her husband had been arrested. He then took her to Malad, where the other accused joined him. They took the woman to an under-construction building where she was kept for over two weeks and raped multiple times,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the woman managed to escape on February 18. “We have lodged an FIR, but have not made any arrests. We are working with sketch artists to identify the accused and are also scanning CCTV footage,” added the officer.