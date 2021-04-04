Mumbai Confidential: Unsolved Question

The dropping of Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde’s name from the invitation card for the groundbreaking ceremony of Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial was a self goal by the party. Shinde heads MMRDA, the implementing agency for the project. Eventually, the party had to ensure that he attended the function because the BJP — angered that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had given approvals for the project during his term in office — and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who were not invited, made a noise about Shinde too. But the question of why his name was not on the card has not been answered yet.

Dented Again

Its image badly dented by the Sachin Waze and Mumbai Police controversy, the MVA government is making an effort to minimise negative media coverage of the impact of reimposing anti-Covid restrictions. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s outreach to senior editors to “consult” them and take their suggestions on how to break the infection came in the backdrop of threats by the opposition of street protests if the government locked down the state again. But all the goodwill generated by the meeting evaporated on Sunday with ministers in the government giving out contradictory versions of the restrictions that will come into force from Monday, while an official communique in this regard took hours to be issued.

Talking Point

After the changes at the top in Mumbai Police, the next most high-profile post of the Thane Police Commissioner is the talking point. Incumbent Vivek Phansalkar is due for promotion as DG soon and will be elevated. With the Thane Police Commissioner post being an Additional Director General rank post, the names of contenders and frontrunners are now the subject of intense discussion in police circles.

Time For Teamwork

BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh, who proactively pursued the Pooja Chavan suicide case leading to the resignation of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, is suddenly quiet these days. It appears that the party’s women wing is unhappy about her solo fight in the matter, especially as Wagh was clearly being fed all the necessary material to go after Rathod. BJP state women’s wing leader Uma Khapre by contrast was left high and dry. After an internal showdown on this, the party state leadership is learnt to have stressed teamwork and issued directives that the backroom needs to coordinate better with the women’s wing.