Mumbai Confidential: Show of strength

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in India’s heartland states has given Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray an opportunity to flex his political muscle. Sources say Thackeray’s visit to Pandharpur on Monday, where he is scheduled to address a religious congregration, is another bid to steal a march over the BJP on the Ram temple construction issue. For a show of strength, Shiv Sena ministers and shakha pramukhs across the state have been directed to mobilise large crowds for the rally. To further Thackeray’s image as a Hindutva mascot, the party has also coined a new slogan, Vithunamacha Jaijaikar – Pahele Mandir Phir Sarkar (Hail the name of Lord Vitthal – first the temple, then the government).

Standing Ground

despite his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah after the BJP’s poll rout in heartland states, prominent farmers’ leader Kishore Tiwari is expected to continue in his role as chairman of the state government’s Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission. Blaming Modi and Shah for “anti-farmer” and “anti-people” policies, Tiwari had, in a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, demanded that the party’s reins be handed over to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. While this has upset many in the party, sources said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis feels his immediate removal from the state panel will only fan further unrest in Vidarbha’s rural belts, where Tiwari holds some sway.

Low-Key Affair

After the fracas over the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial’s bhoomipujan in October this year, the second attempt at organising it remained a low-key affair. While the project’s implementation, monitoring and coordination committee chief, Vinayak Mete, who had faced criticism the last time, performed the bhoomipujan on December 20, the state’s cabinet and bureaucracy gave it a miss. In fact, the organisers had trouble in arranging a boat to take them to the project’s site off the Arabian Sea with the Mumbai Maritime Board declining to provide one. Eventually, a private boat had to be hired for the purpose.

Red Flags Raised

Questions are being raised in the state bureaucracy over the Chief Minister’s move to waive stamp duty and registration charges totalling Rs 14.71 crore over the lease document meant to be executed between the Shiv Sena-led Mumbai municipality and the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Public Trust for the construction of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park. While this is being seen as Fadnavis’s latest overture to win over bitter ally Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the 2019 polls, sources confirmed that senior bureaucrats from the state’s revenue and finance departments had objected to the move, even citing the deteriorating health of the public exchequer.

Promotion Time

It is that time of the year when promotions are handed out to serving bureaucrats. According to sources, IAS officers belonging to the 1994 and 2003 batch will be promoted to Principal Secretary and Secretary ranks in the state government in the coming days. Also with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sunil Porwal and Director General (Shipping) Dr Malini Shankar retiring this month-end, two more Principal Secretary-rank officers will be elevated to the ACS rank. While 1986-batch IAS officer J Mukherjee is due to be promoted, she is on central deputation and is unlikely to return to the state. This clears the decks for promotion of two 1987-batch officers — V K Gautam and RA Rajeev — to the ACS rank.

Turf War

The uneasy relationship between ministers and bureaucrats in the Devendra Fadnavis government continues, even in the fifth and final year of the government. Reportedly, Social Justice Minister Rajkumar Badole is miffed with his department for not following his instructions. Sources said Badole even openly conveyed his strong displeasure in a department meeting last week. Even tribal development department minister Vishnu Sawara is believed to have raised cudgels against bureaucrats in his department.

Ghar Wapsi

Nearly three months after her repatriation to the state cadre, Dr Kavita Gupta, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is yet to be offered a state government accommodation. Gupta, who has returned after a seven-year stint with the Centre, has been forced to extend her stay in the Centre-allotted accommodation. While she had applied for a state-owned apartment almost immediately after rejoining, sources confirmed that the state’s General Administration Department has been having trouble allotting one to her. She may eventually be offered a house in Avanti-Ambar on Malabar Hill.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar & Vishwas Waghmode