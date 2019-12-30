Mumbai confidential: Party Post

B Venugopal Reddy (1994 batch), who had served as the Secretary to former governor C Vidyasagar Rao, is now eyeing a central posting. B Venugopal Reddy (1994 batch), who had served as the Secretary to former governor C Vidyasagar Rao, is now eyeing a central posting.

Party Post

With former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan unlikely to find a place in the Thackeray government, senior Congress sources indicated that he might be accommodated in the party’s leadership team as a general secretary in the All India Congress Committee. Though there has been speculation in the media about Chavan succeeding Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat as state Congress president, senior party sources said the party leadership was not inclined to such a proposal as of now.

Deputy for Thackeray?

Just as he undertakes his first Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also started beefing up the strength of his own office. While interviews are underway to select non-IAS staff for the CMO, he is said to be considering appointing a Minister of State in the CMO, on the lines of the arrangement in the PMO. While Thackeray is yet to take a final call in this regard, a section in the Shiv Sena believes that the move will considerably ease the workload of the first-time CM while enabling faster decision making.

Frontrunner

Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Nitin Kareer, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is being seen as the top contender to replace Praveen Pardeshi (1985 batch) as Mumbai’s next civic commissioner. Sources say Thackeray has plans to undertake a major bureaucratic rejig in January, and Pardeshi may bag the key position of Finance Secretary while Vijay Kumar Gautam is being seen as one of the contenders to replace Kareer in the urban development department.

Too Much Haste?

A section of senior bureaucrats are of the opinion that the Thackeray government was hasty in rolling out the farm loan waiver. The government has been in office for a month and some bureaucrats believe that the political leadership could have bought some time before implementing the move. The government has invited some flak, including from a section of its own allies, for some of the exclusionary criteria to avail the benefit.

Central Deputation

B Venugopal Reddy (1994 batch), who had served as the Secretary to former governor C Vidyasagar Rao, is now eyeing a central posting. The state’s general administration department has already submitted a proposal to the department of personnel and training, recommending his deputation to the vacant post of development commissioner of the Mumbai-based Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App