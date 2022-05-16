Mumbai confidential: Security issues

While heading to the recent mega rally of the Shiv Sena, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde got stuck in the traffic and decided to take a ride on a Shiv Sainik’s two-wheeler. Since Shinde commands a lot of security, his protection branch faced a dilemma due to this decision. Finally, one of his body guards stopped another two-wheeler owner and followed the bike on which Shinde was travelling.

Plum posting

The Konkan Divisional Commissioner, V B Patil, is retiring in June this year. With the post being one of the most sought-after ones on account of being considered lucrative and holding the possibility of a Mumbai posting, at least four IAS officers who are close to retirement age are already known to be vying for it.

Empanelled

On Friday, the Centre released its list of IAS officers of 1996 batch who were empanelled as additional secretaries to the Union government. From Maharashtra, only Rupinder Singh who is on deputation to the Union government has been empanelled. From states where more officers go on central deputation, three IAS officers have been empanelled. However, only one officer from Maharashtra has found themselves empanelled.