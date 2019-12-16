Mumbai Confidential: Athawale Mantra

Ramdas Athawale provided the power sharing formula — BJP CM for three years and Shiv Sena CM for two years. Ramdas Athawale provided the power sharing formula — BJP CM for three years and Shiv Sena CM for two years.

Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale always springs surprises. Athawale’s latest on Maharashtra politics is that Shiv Sena and BJP can still come together and form the government. He also provided the power sharing formula — BJP CM for three years and Shiv Sena CM for two years.

Crash Course

After protesters against the newly amended citizenship law were rounded up and taken to the Marine Drive police station, a DCP rank officer was seen in earnest conversation with one or two prominent activists who had been leading the protests. It emerged later that the officer had not read up on the Act and was learning about it for the first time from the activists, who were only too eager to impart some knowledge to the protector of the law.

Back On Shelf

IPS officers who had any family members connected to the RSS were known to have kept it under wraps during the two-term Congress-NCP government. But ever since the BJP took over in 2014, many officers flaunted long lost cousins with the smallest links to the RSS. Now with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in power, that long lost RSS relative has again been put on the back burner.

Goodbye, Hello

A former IPS officer who was at one point the toast of the town has become bitter post retirement. The officer has been heard telling those close to him how all junior officers who formed a part of his ‘core team’ and went along with him to every posting have now deserted him. The juniors have now switched loyalties to a rival IPS officer who at one point was close to the retied officer. Things got so bad that even on his last day, none of these junior officers cared to visit their erstwhile godfather.

Compiled by Shubhangi Khapre & Mohamed Thaver

