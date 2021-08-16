Mumbai confidential: Rallying Support

Narayan Rane, recently inducted into the Union Cabinet, is planning a massive rally from Mumbai to his hometown in Sindhudurg in the third week of August with many stops en route, in what appears to be an effort by the former Shiv Sainik to mobilise his followers ahead of the Mumbai civic elections. In Mumbai, Rane will garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Shivaji Park and pay homage at the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial there.

Local Fare

Consul General of America David Ranz in Mumbai enjoys Maharashtrian food and knows where to get it too. According to the owner of a well known restaurant in Dadar, Ranz loves misal, vada pav and sabudana vada.

Posting Poser

A section of Muslim MLAs is quite upset that Haj House chief M A Khan was denied place as a member in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Khan had served in the University of Mumbai. He is now posted in Haj House and has started coaching facilities for Muslim students for IAS/IPS. The MPSC had four vacancies, of which three were filled. One remains vacant. Now Congress MLA Amin Patel will be calling on the CM to reconsider their demand to give the post to Khan.

New Chapter

IAS officer Ashutosh Salil, chosen by the Thackerays to head the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation under Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, is soon leaving for Delhi on a deputation. Salil worked with the BMC as a joint commissioner and during the first wave of Covid, he coordinated with India Inc for corporate help to BMC. Now he is headed for Delhi to work with a Union minister as private secretary.