Mumbai Confidential: Overnight Stay

Congress president Rahul Gandhi made the most of an unscheduled overnight stay in a Sangamner guest house on Friday evening. He captured the imagination of the local residents by buying clothes for his sleepover from a local shop and eating the traditional pithla and jowar bhakri for dinner and thalipeeth for breakfast. He also tweeted a picture with senior Congress leader Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat, making the right political noises in a bid to better the Congress’s prospects in Shirdi, where infighting and rebellion have hit the party’s election campaign.

New Address

Advertising

Nearly three years after he was sworn in, Labour and Skill Development Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has finally been allotted an official bungalow in Mumbai. The Chief Minister-led General Administration Department has assigned the ‘Chitrakoot’ at Malabar Hill to Nilangekar. Former Home Minister, the late R R Patil, had occupied this spacious bungalow during the previous government. While Nilangekar had been allotted a couple of apartments in the state-owned Suruchi Society, which is located opposite the state Secretariat, he has now been asked to vacate that, and move to the new accommodation.

Staying Put

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil might have stepped down from his post, but he may not give up Congress’s primary membership yet. While Vikhe-Patil is almost certain to follow his son’s footsteps and join the BJP, sources say Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants Vikhe-Patil to wait till the election results are out. Sources said the likelihood of the NCP staking a claim for the LoP’s post is behind this wait-and-watch approach. Two other Congress MLAs, Nitesh Rane and Kalidas Kolambkar, who are also in touch with the BJP, have been advised similarly. Another MLA, Abdul Sattar, too, has revolted against the Congress.