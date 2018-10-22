Mumbai confidential: Publicity Blitz

Going for a movie? Be prepared to watch advertisements on the government’s welfare schemes. To mark the government’s fourth anniversary, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led general administration department has sanctioned over Rs 3 crore for the screening of documentaries and audio-visuals across theatres, television channels and state transport bus depots.

At Loggerheads

All’s not quite well in the politically sensitive Maharashtra State OBC Finance and Development Corporation Limited. Corporation Chairman and OBC Minister Ram Shinde and corporation secretary J P Gupta are reportedly at loggerheads. Matters between the two have come to such a head that the CMO has reportedly had to step in. Speculation is rife that Gupta might be moved out of the corporation. Incidentally, he is already the most transferred bureaucrat in the Fadnavis government, having been transferred nine times in four years.

Four-Nation Tour

A six-man delegation comprising Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Dr Nitin Kareer, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Bhushan Gagrani, CIDCO Managing Director Lokesh Chandra and three other CIDCO officials are on a 10-day foreign trip. During the trip, organised by CIDCO, they will study public transportation networks in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Dubai. Gagarani, who left a couple of days after the others, is scheduled to return after the UK leg of the trip.

Pressure Tactic?

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is likely to soon embark on a statewide tour, where he would hold rallies in Lok Sabha constituencies represented by the BJP. The tour will precede Thackeray’s announced trip to Ayodhya. The move is being seen as an attempt by Thackeray to up the pressure on the BJP in the build-up to the Lok Sabha election campaign.

