Mumbai Confidential: Police Postings

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government when police postings were stayed within days of being issued, it was criticised by the Opposition. However, this time around under the new government as well, within days of the transfers of around 24 SP-rank officers was issued, the decision in three postings — Yavatmal, Sindhudurg and Hingoli — had to be changed within a day apparently due to disagreement between some Shinde faction MLAs and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

‘Cold War’

During the Cordelia drug bust case, when allegations mounted against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, the defence would normally come from Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh giving bytes to media flanked by Wankhede. Now, however, a cold war has broken out between the two officers with Singh’s vigilance report finding lapses in Wankhede’s action and the latter making allgetions of case discrimination against Singh.

Cabinet Meeting Shifted

This week, the Maharashtra cabinet meeting was shifted from Tuesday to Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was to travel to Delhi and Mumbai’s CSMI airport was under runway maintenance from 11 am to 5 pm. As per the initial programme, he was to attend the meeting and then go to Delhi but the maintenance work till 5 pm wouldn’t have let him catch the flight before. So the cabinet meeting was cancelled to allow Fadnavis to attend meetings in Delhi.

Overcrowded CMO

The often overcrowded CM office has become a headache for the staff. Officials at the mail desk suffer the most with people asking the status of their letters. CMO’s Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani had to order to close the doors of the CMO on Tuesday for sometime after he witnessed the overcrowding while walking in the corridor. The police constables at the CMO had a tough time persuading people to not go inside for the time being.

Compiled by Mohamed Thaver and Alok Deshpande