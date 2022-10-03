Mumbai confidential: Plum posting

Two officers who worked as private secretaries to Devendra Fadnavis when he was the Chief Minister have landed plum postings now. Vivek Bhimanwar, who came from Sales Tax, worked as private secretary to Fadnavis and was nominated in the IAS, is now the Transport Commissioner, while Milind Borikar, who came from the Cooperation department and was also nominated in the IAS, is now the chief officer of the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board.

VACANT SLOT

The post of Konkan Divisional Commissioner, which fell vacant on June 30 after the retirement of V B Patil, is still waiting for someone to occupy it. The Konkan Divisional Commissioner controls districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City and Suburbs, and Palghar which are prone to calamities during monsoon. The charge of Konkan Commissioner is presently with Raigad collector Mahendra Kalyankar. Many in the bureaucracy said that the post will be filled in the next round of transfers.

PATIENCE PAYS

IAS officer Kailash Jadhav, who was replaced by BMC officer Ramesh Pawar as Nashik municipal commissioner by the previous MVA government, has been awaiting posting for a while now. This week, he was posted as the joint managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. It is being said that the long wait has finally got him a better posting.

NEW BEGINNINGS

Former Mumbai Collector Sampada Mehta who had moved to Delhi on a central deputation has now been posted as private secretary to President Draupadi Murmu. During her stint in the national capital, Mehta worked in a key department of the Central government.