mumbai confidential: Plum Post

Ashwini Joshi is likely to be named as CIDCO’s new joint managing director. Joshi, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was abruptly moved out from the Excise Commissioner’s post last week. But just as orders transferring her to the post of Project Director, Mumbai Districts AIDS Control Society, were issued at the same time, she has not joined her new place of work. If our sources are to be believed, the CMO is expected to soon revise the transfer orders and post Joshi in CIDCO. Sources also point at the fallout Joshi had with two senior ministers in the Fadnavis government for her sudden ouster from the Excise department.

Shot Down

The Election Commission of India has shot down the government’s request for permission to transfer 1987-batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar from the post of Principal Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. The CM-led general administration department had proposed to shift him as an Additional Municipal Commissioner in the Mumbai municipality. But with elections round the corner, the commission has declined it. Speculation is rife that the state’s proposal for transfer was on account of complaints allegedly raised by some IAS officers and Kumar’s own staff against his style of functioning.

Details, Please

According to sources, the government has sought a detailed clarification from Maharashtra’s former Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K P Bakshi regarding high-value transactions carried out by him in the post-demonetisation era. After the Central Vigilance Committee wrote to the state demanding an investigation over the unusual spike in the transaction volumes in Bakshi’s case, the CM has asked Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain to personally look into the matter. While Bakshi had earlier submitted a one-page explanation, sources said a more detailed response has now been sought.

Women Power

A woman IAS officer will be at the helm of state excise yet again. After transferring Ashwini Joshi from the post, CM Devendra Fadnavis has replaced her with Prajatakta Lavangare-Verma (2001). Since 2017, positions of both the Excise Secretary and Commissioner (Excise) have been held by women officers. This is also the third consecutive time when the Excise Commissioner’s post has been bagged by a women officer. And if our sources are to be believed, this isn’t coincidence, but a move by choice.

Chalo Delhi

Additional Chief Secretary Bipin Bihari Mallick (1986), who has been sulking at being shifted out of the state secretariat, wants to move back to Delhi. In fact, if our sources are to be believed, a proposal to name him Maharashtra’s Investment Commissioner in Delhi’s Maharashtra Sadan was even considered, but was dropped in the end. In 2014, Mallick, then Maharashtra Sadan’s Resident Commissioner, had faced allegations of mismanagement raised by Shiv Sena MPs. Last month, Mallick, who was then heading the administrative reforms and operations wing of the GAD, was shunted out as Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Financial Corporation.

On Deputation

High-profile IPS officer Jyotipriya Singh has moved on a deputation stint with the National Investigation Agency. The 2008-batch IPS officer, who has earned the reputation of being a tough cop, had been serving as DCP (cyber crime and economic offences) in Pune. Meanwhile, in another development, Maharashtra DGP’s office has declined a request made by Bihar cadre 2010-batch IPS officer Sayli Dhurat for a deputation with the state police.

Fingers Crossed

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is going out of the way to win over political rival NCP president Sharad Pawar. Vikhe Patil wants Pawar to leave the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat to Congress so that his son Sujay can contest. As per the seat-sharing formula, Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat comes under NCP quota. Now, Vikhe Patil made an emotional appeal to Pawar. At a private meeting held in Delhi, he told Pawar to consider Sujay like his grandson. Now, Pawar senior has urged the state unit to work out the complex issue. Now, Congress is worried NCP may strike a hard bargain if they concede Ahmednagar seat. But everybody has kept their fingers crossed. (Compiled by Sandeep Ashar)