Mumbai Confidential: Playing traunt

Shiv Sena leader and Public Health Minister Deepak Sawant’s extended tenure in the state Cabinet ends on Monday. But just as he is set to step down, word is that Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has decided against inducting a new party face in the Fadnavis Cabinet for now. With the Sena continuing to play hardball with the BJP over the possibility of a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha poll, sources close to Thackeray said that induction of a new face in the Cabinet won’t send the right signals. However, this will dash hopes of MLCs Anil Parab and Neelam Gorhe and MLA Sujit Minchekar, all of whom were eyeing a Cabinet berth.

Mission Marathwada

With uncertainty prevailing over a pre-poll pact with the Shiv Sena, the BJP has begun independently drawing up its battle lines in Maharashtra. On Sunday, BJP national president Amit Shah visited Latur to review the party’s poll preparedness for the Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituencies. The Sena represents the Osmanabad constituency at the moment, while Nanded and Hingoli are with the Congress. As part of the poll mission, Shah has reportedly directed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team to focus extensively on the drought-hit Marathwada belt, where the BJP had won three out of the eight Lok Sabha seats last time around.

Sea-facing, Please!

A serving senior bureaucrat, who has recently been repatriated, is in the news for refusing a government offered accommodation because it was not sea facing. Reportedly, a new “suitable” address is now being searched for this bureaucrat.

Star Campaigner

In what would be this third trip to Maharashtra in four months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Solapur on January 9. While his official tour included laying of foundation stones and launching some infrastructure projects, sources said that a public rally, which is aimed at preparing the ground for BJP’s poll campaign in western Maharashtra’s sugar belt, is the visit’s main objective. In the aftermath of BJP’s defeat in the heartland states, the party’s poll managers have planned 50 rallies by PM across India before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls kicks in. Modi had earlier visited Maharashtra in October and December.

Blame Game

A blame game has ensued in the bureaucracy on the row over celebrated cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar not being given state honours. With the Fadnavis government inviting public flak over the issue, the CMO has pointed a finger at the state protocol department. Sources in the department, meanwhile, have claimed that such decisions are generally taken by the CMO itself. With senior Minister Prakash Mehta being forced to offer apologies on behalf of the government during the funeral, the CM is said to be miffed at the communication gap.

Rebel Within

Disgruntled and outspoken BJP MLA Anil Gote gave a fresh headache to the CM and the state BJP this past week. Toeing the Opposition line, Gote on Saturday addressed a press conference where he accused Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan of getting EVMs “hacked” during the recent local body polls in Dhule. Gote, who had earlier announced his decision to quit the BJP, as he was unhappy with the choice of candidates for the local polls in Dhule, had fielded his own candidates under the banner of Lok Sangram, which managed to win just one out of the 74 seats. The BJP won the poll, wresting 50 seats.