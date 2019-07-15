Mumbai Confidential: Pedalling on

Mumbai municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi wants to actively promote the use of bicycles as a mode of transport in the congested city. And to send home the message, he has decided to get on the two wheels himself while on morning inspection rounds in South Mumbai. Cycling enthusiasts have welcomed the civic commissioner’s gesture. Even during his previous stint as civic commissioner in Pune between 2007 and 2009, Pardeshi had actively promoted cycling and had even initiated a “No vehicle day” in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Uncle, Nephew & Cong

Advertising

With its back against the wall in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Congress has pinned hopes on an uncle-nephew pair for reviving its fortunes. While former Maharashtra minister and Sangamner MLA Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat has been elevated as the state Congress chief and the head of the poll strategy committee in the state, his nephew, Satyajeet Tambe, is the head of the party’s youth wing in the state. Both of them hail from the same district of Ahmednagar. While the youth wing has complained of not being given enough representation in the polls in the past, party leaders are now banking on a smoother coordination between the two party units, given that the men leading the show have close family ties.

Breakfast Meet

Eyebrows are being raised over an unscheduled breakfast meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Congress MLA Bharat Bhalke at the latter’s residence this past week. After performing the traditional puja at the shrine in Pandharpur on July 11, Fadnavis visited Bhalke’s residence for breakfast. Housing Minister and former Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was also present at the meeting. Incidentally, Bhalke was among the four MLAs who had accompanied Vikhe-Patil when he submitted his resignation as Congress MLA to the Speaker last month. Bhalke and Congress MLA Siddharam Mhetre had also welcomed Fadnavis at Solapur before visiting Pandharpur.

Shunted Out?

Speculation is rife in the corridors of power that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ move to transfer 1987-batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar from the post of Principal Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, was on account of complaints allegedly raised by some district Collectors against his style of functioning. Sources further confirmed that the election department’s own staff too had raised complaints against him. It must be noted that even in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the CM-led General Administration Department had written to the Election Commission of India for permission to transfer Kumar out of the department. But with Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the commission had then shot down the proposal.

Lot To Handle

Advertising

Too many departments and not too many men. That’s how the Devendra Fadnavis government is functioning at the moment. With the much-anticipated reshuffle of senior bureaucrats delayed yet again, the system of entrusting additional charges is becoming more of a rule rather than an exception. Consider this. Additional Chief Secretary (Housing) has been holding the Home Secretary’s charge in additional capacity since January this year. Since March 27 this year, when UPS Madan was elevated to the Chief Secretary’s position, the state has also gone without a full-time Finance Secretary. In a drought year, the state also does not have a full-time Water Conservation Secretary. It has also gone without a full-time Cooperatives Commissioner for nearly a year now. Another key post, that of the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, is vacant since June this year, with Mumbai Suburban Collector Sachin Kurve holding the charge in additional capacity. Some senior bureaucrats conceded that with several top men burdened with multiple profiles, the pace of work has taken a beating.

Ghar Wapsi

Attempts to repatriate senior IAS officer Baldev Singh from the Centre have finally come through. The CM-led General Administration Department had first sought his repatriation more than a year ago after Singh, a 1989-batch officer, who was on central deputation as the Development Commissioner of the Santa Cruz Electronic Export Processing Zone, SEZ Mumbai from June 2017 onwards, had himself evinced interest in returning to the state cadre. According to sources, the Chief Minister was initially keen to allot the agriculture portfolio to Singh, but the delay in his repatriation saw him naming another senior bureaucrat on the post. Singh, for now, has been named as the state’s Principal Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer.

(Compiled by Sandeep Ashar)