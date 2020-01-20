Mumbai confidential: Pawar Play

A senior Shiv Sena minister is believed to be miffed that Pawar had reviewed his department’s projects in his absence, even issuing certain directives in this regard. A senior Shiv Sena minister is believed to be miffed that Pawar had reviewed his department’s projects in his absence, even issuing certain directives in this regard.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has lost no time in asserting himself after taking over as deputy chief minister and state finance minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Ahead of the budget session of the legislative assembly, Pawar has been independently reviewing projects and the spend plan of all departments. But buzz is ripe that Pawar’s assertion has not gone down well with the Shiv Sena camp. A senior Shiv Sena minister is believed to be miffed that Pawar had reviewed his department’s projects in his absence, even issuing certain directives in this regard. There are also indications that the Shiv Sena might rake up this issue in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Thinking Thin

They say small is beautiful. But when you are running a three-party coalition, size can be an overrated virtue. That said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray certainly believes in the power of small. Thackeray, confirmed sources, does not want a big chief minister’s office, and has already issued instructions that it should be as thin as possible. Unlike his predecessor, Thackeray is also unlikely to give lateral entries to non-government staff in the CMO.

Playing Favourites

If sources are to be believed, an intense tussle is on among senior ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray government for getting some high-profile bureaucrats posted to their departments. In some cases, ministers from all the three parties are lobbying for the same names. The chief minister, confirmed sources, has deferred a further rejig of the senior bureaucracy till a consensus emerges.

Balancing Act

As Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s latest comments over Veer Savarkar fuelled fresh trouble for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Thackeray scion Aaditya, the youngest minister in the government, jumped in for damage control, quickly clarifying that Raut’s comments were personal. Raut had earlier taken a swipe at those opposing a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, saying they should be asked to stay in the jail in Andaman where Savarkar was lodged. But Aaditya’s balancing act seemingly displeased the Shiv Sena MP, who retorted that Balasaheb (Aaditya’s grandfather) had always protected him.

Double Whammy

He was seen as a trusted bureaucrat of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. But Pravin Darade, a 1998-batch IAS officer, has suffered a double whammy after the change of guard in the state. Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray shunted him out of the additional municipal commissioner’s position in the Mumbai municipal corporation. With Darade being transferred to Pune — he has been made commissioner, social welfare — sources claim that he and his wife Pallavi will be asked to vacate the sprawling BMC-owned British-era bungalow at Malabar Hill, which they have occupied since 2014. Pallavi, a 1997-batch IRS officer, presently the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, may be transferred as well, claimed sources.

Gung-ho

…But another trusted aide of the former CM is believed to be gung-ho about his prospects. Thane municipal commmissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, a 1996-batch IAS, was among the “blue-eyed boys” of Devendra Fadnavis. In fact, Fadnavis had even projected him as his face during the Thane civic election in 2017. Buzz is ripe that Jaiswal is eying the post of vice-president of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. Incidentally, Fadnavis’s former principal secretary Milind Mhaiskar holds the post at present.

