Mumbai confidential: On leave

On Leave

IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who has accused former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption resulting in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government initiating several inquiries against him, has been on leave for close to two months. After being unceremoniously removed as the Mumbai police commissioner and made the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard in late March, Singh has not attended office since May 5. He has submitted a certificate from a Chandigarh-based hospital stating he is not keeping well and has been extending his sick leave ever since. K Venkatesham DG civil defence is presently filing in for Singh.

Old Hand

The enforcement Directorate has arrested former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s two close associates, including personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. Of the two, Palande was an old home ministry hand, having served in a similar capacity under a previous home minister who belonged to the NCP. It was Palande’s extensive understanding of how the system worked and his previous experience that had endeared him to Deshmukh.

‘Out of the Norm’

The state government on June 25 appointed 1997-batch IAS officer Abbasaheb Jarhad as the head of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Jarhad’s previous stint was in the Chief Minister’s Office. Usually, the state appoints a politician or directly recruited IAS officer on the MPCB chairperson’s post. Jarhad, however, is a promotee IAS officer.

At Variance

THERE SEEMS to dissonance in the Khadse clan after Eknath Khadse dumped the BJP to join the NCP. While his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse continues to remain in the BJP and has been vociferous in countering any criticism of the party or Devendra Fadnavis, Khadse’s daughter Rohini attacked the former chief minister over his alleged duality on the OBC reservation alleging that he had sidelined a prominent OBC leader, like Eknath Khadse, when in power. Raksha Khadse, however, rushed to the defence of Fadnavis and the BJP stating that the party promoted OBCs and was instrumental in making her an MP.

‘Cosying up’

While there have been indications that some MVA leaders are trying to cosy up with the BJP to avoid harassment by central agencies, opposition leaders in the state are also looking at the MVA leaders in good humour. Recently, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who is facing a Mumbai police probe in connection with financial irregularities in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, crossed paths with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state legislature premises. While Thackeray’s entourage jokingly questioned whether Darekar was gheraoing the CM and suggested that he be whisked away and forced to tie the “Shiv bandhan”, which is deemed as expressing allegiance to the Shiv Sena. An unruffled Darekar, who cut his political teeth in the Sena, said replied that he had no qualms in doing so. “We can come anytime. This is where our roots lie.”