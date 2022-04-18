Mumbai Confidential: No hearing

Some IPS officers in the state are unhappy with the state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil for allegedly not giving them a hearing. While he is generally too busy for a physical meeting, he doesn’t talk on the phone for fear of calls being recorded. Some officers complain that thanks to this, he is dependent on two or three officers who brief him.

Working overtime

Officers in the south region of Mumbai Police are an exhausted lot. With IPL matches held almost daily, officers have to be present at Wankhede and Brabourne stadium for security till the end of the match in addition to daily work. The work has been taking its toll. The additional commissioner of South region has gone on sick leave.

Fallout effect

Tongues have been wagging in the police department regarding an incident involving a senior officer from Maharashtra police earlier this month. The officer is believed to have had a fallout with a ‘close aide’ over a monetary issue that led to the person attacking the officer at the latter’s residence. Eventually, a case was registered but many believe not all the facts of the incident have made it to the police report.

New posting

Failure to ensure compliance of a rule that calls for builders constructing residential houses on an acre of plot to construct 20 per cent affordable homes and hand them over to MHADA had cost IAS officer Kailash Jadhav his job as Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner. Jadhav was unceremoniously shunted from his post on the directions of the Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar in March. Jadhav who spent close to a month without posting, however, has now been accommodated as the Commissioner of State Common Entrance Test Cell.