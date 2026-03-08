Mumbai confidential: No general secretary

Even after a fortnight, the BJP has not taken any decision on who will get the post of the general secretary. (File Photo)

In February, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced a new 43-member team in the state. But even after a fortnight, the BJP has not taken any decision on who will get the post of the general secretary (organisations). Insiders in the BJP said that the crucial post, usually held by RSS functionaries, has been put on hold. The reason cited by some in the party is that at least two BJP general secretaries (organisations) had to quit previously following disputes within the organisation. The developments have irked RSS.

Probe on

A firm, blacklisted for providing faulty supplement syrup for pregnant women, is now leading the race to grab a Rs 100-crore medical supplies tender, prompting an inquiry in the state public health department. It is said that instead of the entire company, only the product was blacklisted. This loophole is unlikely to go unnoticed and the official concerned is being asked to explain.