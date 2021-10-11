Mumbai confidential

Saving Time

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey is probably the only IPS officer who takes public transport to work. Mumbai’s local trains are his preferred mode of commuting, interrupted by COVID last year. After the trains restarted, he hopped back on. Even after his elevation as DGP (in charge) Maharashtra, he would rather take the Borivali fast from Churchgate than his official car, to save himself the long wait in traffic. His double vaccination makes him eligible to take local trains.

Another Extension

Sameer Wankhade, zonal director at the Narcotics Control Bureau, is learnt to have got an extension after his tenure ends next month. This will be the second extension. Wankhade had come to the NCB last year on a “loan” from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for six months to probe a case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. UPSC usually frowns on double extensions. In this case, Wankhede’s current posting as the zonal director is below his pay grade.

Moving CAT

After repeated pleas to the state government for his pension, IPS officer-turned-lawyer Y P Singh of the 1985 batch has finally approached the Central Administrative Tribunal.



Panel Posts

After a PIL in the High Court, the state government has been forced to fill the vacancies at the state human rights commission. A panel of 10 retired judges and chief justices of the High Court has been suggested for the posts of chairperson, and for members, three will be chosen from a panel of 40 persons. At present, the human rights panel has IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as member secretary and two IPS officers in the investigation wing. The full-fledged commission will be appointed by October-end.