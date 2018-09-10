Mumbai Confidential: Show Of Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leaving no stone unturned in capitalising on the bhoomipujan (foundation-laying ceremony) of his showpiece project, the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor. In order to make it a virtual show of strength, sources confirmed that the CMO has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time for the function, which is expected to take place sometime next month.

Liquor Lobby

The corridors of power are abuzz with talks over how a powerful BJP minister, whose family has acquired interests in the distillery business, is pushing for lifting of the ban on sale of coloured country liquor in the state. Word is that a country liquor baron, who is considered close to the minister, will benefit the most from the move. Coloured country liquor sales were banned in the state in 2002 to boost foreign liquor sales.

Stand-In Skipper

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) U P S Madan is expected to hold charge as the acting Chief Secretary when Dinesh Kumar Jain leaves for the US for an official six-day trip starting September 18. This would be the second time when Madan will serve as the acting Chief Secretary in Jain’s absence. While Additional Chief Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) Medha Gadgil is the seniormost bureaucrat in the state, she is unlikely to be given the temporary charge, confirmed sources.

Money Matters

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to push for special grants for the commercial capital and additional resources for the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada when the 15th Finance Commission of India visits Mumbai next month. The commission is scheduled to visit Mumbai on October 18-19 for official deliberations.

Frontrunner

Baldev Singh, a 1989 batch IAS officer, who is currently on central deputation, is being seen as the frontrunner for the state agriculture secretary’s post. The key post fell vacant on August 31 following Bijay Kumar’s retirement. The state has already requested the Centre for Singh’s repatriation. Intense lobbying within bureaucratic circles had earlier ensured that 1990 batch IAS officer Anoop Kumar, who was being seen as a favourite for the position, was shifted to the less significant post of Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries).

Transfer Raj

Eyebrows are being raised over the abrupt transfer of Deputy Director of Town Planning Abhiraj Girkar from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. He was a part of the panel that had found discrepancies in 33 projects that were granted clearance during former SRA chief Vishwas Patil’s tenure. But sources said the panel had already submitted its final report in this regard, which is now being examined on a case-to-case basis by a government-appointed high-powered committee.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App