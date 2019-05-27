Mumbai confidential: Mission Maharashtra

Even before the dust settles on BJP’s landslide Lok Sabha election win, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office has already switched into mission mode for the upcoming Assembly polls. Fadnavis himself is not leaving anything to chance. On Monday, he has convened a war room meeting to review implementation of big ticket infrastructure projects, including Mumbai’s Metro rail systems, hi-speed rail corridor, big dam and railway projects. With the Opposition continuing to target the government over drought, sources said that the CMO is also working round the clock to oversee the implementation of drought relief measures.

Advertising

Hands On

Ajoy Mehta has got down to the job after taking over as the state’s Chief Secretary. He has been conducting department-wise meetings with secretaries and officials every day to review department activities. According to sources, all department heads are being directed to make detailed presentations regarding the implementation of various schemes, the inter-departmental issues, and scheme budgets. As the head of the state bureaucracy’s, Mehta wants to know the functioning of all departments, said sources.

Double Whammy

The Lok Sabha elections were a double whammy for two sitting Congress MLAs — Kunal Patil and Bhausaheb Kamble — who were in the fray. Not only did they lose, they were also ousted by voters in their own Assembly segments. Patil, who had challenged Union MoS (Defence) Subhash Bhamre in Dhule, was lagging by over 1 lakh votes in the Dhule (Rural) Assembly segment, which he represents. Similarly, Kamble, who had contested the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat, conceded a lead of over 21,000 votes in his Assembly belt of Shrirampur. Vidhan Sabha elections are still five months away, but within the Congress, there is a section that isn’t in favour of their renomination for the state polls.

Bigger Share

Maharashtra’s representation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers is all set to go up. With state polls a few months away, sources said the BJP’s leadership plans to offer more ministerial berths to newly-elected MPs from the state. In Modi’s first term, five Lok Sabha MPs from the state – four from the BJP, one Shiv Sena – were offered berths in Modi’s council of ministers. Sources said the Sena alone is vying for two additional berths this time. Meanwhile, speculation is also rife that CM Fadnavis will rejig his own cabinet.

Long Wait

After a near ten month wait, the drought-hit state finally got a full-time Agriculture secretary this past week. Eknath Dawle, a 1997-batch IAS officer who was holding the charge in additional capacity, has now been appointed department head on a full time basis. The post had fallen vacant last August. According to sources, the CMO was initially keen to offer the position to a senior bureaucrat who is currently on deputation with the Centre. But this did not work out. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary J Mukherjee, who was on central deputation for about three years, had rejoined the state cadre. There are whispers in the corridors that Fadnavis will soon carry out the long pending transfer of senior bureaucrats.