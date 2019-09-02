Mumbai Confidential: Midnight Drama

In what is being seen as a personal setback to Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, party’s MLA from Shrirampur, Bhausaheb Kamble, stepped down on Saturday. But more than his defection, it was the manner of his resignation that caught the eye. Having negotiated his induction into the Shiv Sena, Kamble was in such a hurry to tender his resignation that he rushed to meet Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade, who was waiting at the Pune airport for a flight to Solapur. Flanked by Shiv Sena leaders, he got the job done around midnight.

Advertising

Delhi Calling

Maharashtra’s representation in the central bureaucracy is set to improve. According to sources, Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who was empanelled for an additional secretary-level position at the Centre last June, has indicated his willingness to shift to Delhi. Sources also confirmed that the state’s General Administration Department has already written to the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training in this regard. Singh, who has a Masters degree in Economics and is an alumnus of St Stephen’s, had served as Minister (Economics) with the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, before returning to the state in February 2017. Incidentally, his batchmate, Dr Sanjay Chahande, who was on central deputation, has recently returned to the state cadre. Sources said Chahande, who was appointed as Textiles Commissioner (Ministry of Textiles) in May this year, did not get along too well with Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. Meanwhile, hectic lobbying has already begun to name his successor as the state’s power secretary.

Hectic Lobbying

Over a month after the state cabinet cleared the proposal for setting up an independent police commissionerate in Mira Bhayander, the commissionerate is yet to be set in motion. And if our sources are to be believed, the delay might well have something to do with the ongoing hectic lobbying for the police commissioner’s post at the new location.

Done Deal

Former Chief Secretary UPS Madan will take over as the state’s new Election Commissioner once Jageshwar Saharia’s tenure ends on September 4. Sources confirmed that the file regarding his appointment has already been cleared. After retiring prematurely as the Chief Secretary on May 12, Madan, a 1983-batch officer, was accommodated as a Special Advisor to the Chief Minister on contractual basis. While the state’s protocol department had received a total of nine applications for the election commissioner’s post, sources said that post retirement perk was already discussed between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Madan before he stepped down from the Chief Secretary’s position.

Grand Entry

Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosle is known for his flamboyant ways. In state political circles, he is known as the King of Good Times. It comes as little wonder then that the royal family descendent wants to announce his entry into the BJP in style. While Bhosle, who is NCP’s sitting MP from Satara, was originally scheduled to join the BJP on September 1, sources said that this has now been pushed back to September 5, after Bhosle expressed a desire that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should induct him.