Mumbai Confidential: Matters Of Home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is now believed to be keen to retain the Home portfolio. Just as Thackeray’s party, the Shiv Sena, had earlier shown willingness to offer the Home department to the NCP, sources said that Thackeray pushed for keeping the department to himself during a meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar this past week. Sources said that Thackeray is keen to hold the Home and general administration portfolio. But unlike CMs of other bigger states, Thackeray, confirmed sources, is not keen to hold a lot of additional portfolio. If his party also retains the Urban Development portfolio, sources said that it may well go to senior minister Subhash Desai. Portfolio allocation has remained a contentious issued for the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government so far.

DoT, MTDC Tussle

A tussle has broken out between the Directorate of Tourism (DoT) and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) over file disposal work. With serious financial irregularities allegedly coming to light in a contract for the tourism festival awarded during the previous regime, sources confirmed that senior bureaucrats attached to the two divisions of the Tourism department have begun passing the buck to each other. The DoT, which came into being in April this year, argues that the contracts awarded beforehand should continue to be handled by the corporation, while the MTDC maintains otherwise. Some are wary that this jurisdiction war would delay the action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Young & Old

The Congress finds itself caught between the young and the old once again. With the party likely to bag nine cabinet berths and three other MoS rank portfolios in the Thackeray government, sources confirmed that the party’s younger MLAs have made a strong pitch for a lion share of representation in the government. But party stalwarts — including former CMs Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan etc — are reportedly also eager to join the government. Not hiding his own ambition, Ashok Chavan Saturday said that a “right balance” between the young and the experienced was needed to ensure that the party doesn’t have to play the third fiddle in government.

Maratha Pride

After taking office as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has lost no time in invoking the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In his first cabinet meeting after being sworn-in, Thackeray had allotted Rs 20 crore for the preservation of the Raigad fort. Later on Saturday, Thackeray wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, recommending the renaming of Kolhapur university as ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyapeeth’. Not only does his party derives its name and politics from the Maratha warrior king’s legacy, Thackeray is also aware that it was the discontent within the Maratha community that had hurt rival BJP the most in the Assembly poll.

On Hold

The corridors of power is abuzz rife that CM Uddhav Thackeray will wait for the end of the winter session of the legislature before carrying out a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state. Sources said that Thackeray is personally evaluating the feedback regarding some of the senior bureaucrats. He has also launched a hunt to recruit talented officials in his CMO, confirmed sources. Some eyebrows, meanwhile, are being raised over the transfer of 2006-batch IAS officer Ashwini Joshi from the Additional Municipal Commissioner’s post in the Mumbai municipality. According to sources, some Shiv Sena corporators had pushed for her transfer.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App