Mumbai Confidential: Masks Finally Off 

While Ajit Pawar is one of the politicians who made it a point to wear a mask strictly, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastava is among the bureaucrats who never stopped wearing a mask even after the Covid-19 wave was over. It was in the last cabinet meeting when the senior bureaucrat was finally spotted without a mask. It seems the masks are finally off, for good.

IT Under Addl Charge

Maharashtra’s Information and Technology department is in the process to plan and execute few of the big projects. Despite its importance and expanding scope of work, the department does not have a full-time administrative head for almost a year now. Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation, was handling the additional charge of the department. In the first week of November, Parrag Jain-Nainutia was appointed as Principal Secretary, Transport, and given the additional charge of IT.

Raising Eyebrows

In the much-delayed transfer of Superintendent of Police-rank officers in the state, eyebrows were raised over postings given to certain officers who have faced FIRs, especially in cases of extortion. While these officers were given inconsequential postings in the past year, several of them have been accommodated in executive postings in the latest round. Usually officers facing cases are left grazing to distant postings for years before they are brought back to prominent postings.

Reinstatement Buzz

The statement of suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi recorded this week saw him making a request to record his statement away from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office to avoid the media. The request was accepted by the top brass of Mumbai Police. Sources said that the next step for Tripathi would be to write to the government to revoke his suspension. Now that his statement has been recorded, it is believed that he may soon be reinstated in the coming months.