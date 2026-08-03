Mumbai Confidential: FDA’s own test

Maharashtra FDA’s crackdown on unhygienic eateries appears to have come full circle. Earlier this week, the department’s headquarters in BKC received a complaint seeking an inspection of its own canteen. The email alleged that tea, coffee and other food were being prepared and served in unhygienic conditions, citing provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Regulations. It also invoked Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s June 23 compliance order, prompting a few chuckles in the office corridors.

Waiting for sunny days

The Bombay High Court’s next visit to the Kanjurmarg landfill will have to wait for “some good sunny days”. Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe, who visited the site in April, said they wanted to inspect it again and flag “five-seven issues” on site. Explaining the court’s “concerned and sincere” approach, Justice Kulkarni remarked, “Otherwise why should we visit the dumping site?” The bench also noted that “some good work has happened” since its earlier directives and that the odour had “almost gone”.