Mumbai confidential: Long Wait

Nearly five senior IPS officers in Maharashtra do not have a post since December-mid as they were not assigned a position while being transferred. As some of them have been waiting to get the new postings, others are using this as an opportunity to spend time with their families, until they are called on duty again. The new postings are likely to be announced in the next few weeks.
Finally Promoted
Six IAS officials from the 1992 batch were promoted to the additional chief secretary rank last week. This happened after a delegation of IAS officers, led by Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, met CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking these officers be promoted as their batchmates from other states were already being promoted.
Cabinet Expansion Buzz
With the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature approaching, rumours about the state Cabinet expansion have started circulating in power corridors yet again. Hopefuls have started camping in Mumbai for a Cabinet berth. While neither Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nor Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the news of the expansion, speculations about portfolio allocation have started doing the rounds.
Compiled by Alok Deshpande & Mohamed Thaver