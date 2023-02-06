Mumbai confidential: Long Wait

The new postings are likely to be announced in the next few weeks. (Representational/File)

Nearly five senior IPS officers in Maharashtra do not have a post since December-mid as they were not assigned a position while being transferred. As some of them have been waiting to get the new postings, others are using this as an opportunity to spend time with their families, until they are called on duty again. The new postings are likely to be announced in the next few weeks.