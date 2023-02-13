scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Mumbai confidential: Leadership Row

After the death of INTUC's state president and senior Congress leader Jayprakash Chhajed, a number of political groups have staked a claim on the position.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, too, is lobbying for his men. With its conference scheduled around February-end, the trade union is likely to witness fiery sessions.

The Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (INTUC) Maharashtra unit — one of the oldest labour unions in the country — is under fire over its leadership. After the death of its state president and senior Congress leader Jayprakash Chhajed, a number of political groups have staked a claim on the position. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, too, is lobbying for his men. With its conference scheduled around February-end, the trade union is likely to witness fiery sessions.

Different Rules

Mumbai’s beautification is hailed as a face changing project by the current state government. Sadly, CM Shinde’s birthday last week, however, witnessed no regards to his own government’s decision as violation of rules were seen in front of Mantralaya as his supporters ‘illegally’ put up hundreds of posters and banners, even on road dividers. The authorities have conveniently chosen to ignore this for a week already. Rules are not the same for all, it seems.

Compiled by Alok Deshpande

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:45 IST
Thorat’s resignation not accepted: AICC’s state unit in-charge

