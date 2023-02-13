Mumbai confidential: Leadership Row

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, too, is lobbying for his men. With its conference scheduled around February-end, the trade union is likely to witness fiery sessions.

The Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (INTUC) Maharashtra unit — one of the oldest labour unions in the country — is under fire over its leadership. After the death of its state president and senior Congress leader Jayprakash Chhajed, a number of political groups have staked a claim on the position. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, too, is lobbying for his men. With its conference scheduled around February-end, the trade union is likely to witness fiery sessions.