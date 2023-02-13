Mumbai confidential: Leadership Row

The Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (INTUC) Maharashtra unit — one of the oldest labour unions in the country — is under fire over its leadership. After the death of its state president and senior Congress leader Jayprakash Chhajed, a number of political groups have staked a claim on the position. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, too, is lobbying for his men. With its conference scheduled around February-end, the trade union is likely to witness fiery sessions.
Different Rules
Mumbai’s beautification is hailed as a face changing project by the current state government. Sadly, CM Shinde’s birthday last week, however, witnessed no regards to his own government’s decision as violation of rules were seen in front of Mantralaya as his supporters ‘illegally’ put up hundreds of posters and banners, even on road dividers. The authorities have conveniently chosen to ignore this for a week already. Rules are not the same for all, it seems.
Compiled by Alok Deshpande