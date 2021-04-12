Mumbai Confidential: In The Spotlight

Minister of State Bacchu Kadu’s penchant for roughing up government employees is causing undue embarrassment to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, which is already under the scanner for the alleged exploits of its other ministers. Kadu, the lone MLA of Prahar Janshakti Paksh, who supports the MVA alliance, was recently caught on camera slapping the cook of a government hospital in Akola. Before becoming a minister, Kadu had assaulted a Mantralaya staffer, which had led to a flash strike. A complaint was also filed against him for assaulting the Nashik municipal body chief.

Fast Action

When Union minister Nitin Gadkari heard about the Remdesivir shortage in his hometown and parliamentary constituency Nagpur, he is said to have telephoned a pharma company. Within a few hours, 10,000 Remdesivir injections were delivered to various hospitals in the city. Now many in the ruling MVA are asking if Gadkari would care to take the same initiative for the whole of Maharashtra.

Vacancy Question

The NCP’s swift decision to appoint Dilip Walse Patil after Anil Deshmukh’s resignation as home minister has become a talking point in the Shiv Sena, as the party has not yet moved to fill the vacancy that arose after the resignation of its minister Sanjay Rathod. “It helps to close the chapter and move on,” said one Sena leader.