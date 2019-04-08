Mumbai confidential: In A Spot

Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana leader and sitting MP Raju Shetti is in a spot over some controversial remarks he had made against the Brahmin community during an election rally last week. Not only has the Election Commission of India initiated action against him, senior leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, which have joined forces with Shetti’s party for the Lok Sabha poll, are miffed with him for the “objectionable” remarks.

Softening Stance

There was strong opposition from within the Congress on the inclusion of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the Opposition’s alliance in Maharashtra. But with Thackeray, who has decided not to field his party’s candidates this election, going on an all-out campaign against Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Congress leaders have begun cosying up to him and his party. Setting the tone for the softening stance, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan publicly thanked Thackeray this past week over his stand.

On Hold

According to sources, promotions of senior IPS officers in Maharashtra are on hold due to lack of vacancies, and the ongoing election campaign. Sources say Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has plans to carry out a major rejig once the model code of conduct is lifted in May.

Well Done

In a welcome initiative, Ratnagiri’s Collector Sunil Chauhan Sunday organised a 2,800-participant strong human chain in a stadium to create awareness on voting. The initiative, undertaken by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation committee, received a welcome response.