Mumbai Confidential: Image Makeover

Malegaon Police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal. Malegaon Police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal.

Mumbai’s new police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal wants his officers and staff to strictly follow the dress code and ensure their appearance improves the professional image of the force. According to sources, Jaiswal has banned officers and staff from getting visible tattoos, and asked them not to don unkempt uniforms, and to strictly comply with rules laid down for chest name plates. We hear that a South Mumbai-based tailor, who is popular in the force, has received over 600 enquiries from policemen for stiching new chest nameplates following Jaiswal’s order. And that’s not it. The staff have been advised to avoid sporting any conspicuous religious symbols while on duty to promote social cohesion.

CM’s Troubleshooter

Water Resources and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan is turning into Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s main troubleshooter. Mahajan, a six-term legislator from Jalgaon’s Jamner, successfully dealt with Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghthana MP Raju Shetti’s agitation over milk prices this past week. Earlier, Fadnavis had deployed Mahajan for mediating with anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who had sat on an indefinite hungerstrike in Delhi. Similarly, Mahajan had also delivered during the farmers’ stir.

Driving A Change

At a time Indian women are still vastly underrepresented in the public realm, two board members of IIT-Bombay are driving a change, at least as far as women representation in IIT faculty is concerned. Word is that council nominees – Rohini Godbole and Vijayalakshmi Ravindranath – have been pushing the matter aggressively in board meetings, and may just have broken the glass ceiling. The women representation issue is now reviewed in every board meeting. While currently the female to male ratio among the faculty at IIT-B is 1:6, this initiative has raised hopes of a significant improvement in the ratio.

Taking Offence

While eyebrows are being raised in the corridors of power over Thane police commissioner Parambair Singh’s demand for a public apology from former Mumbai police commissioner and celebrated cop Julio Ribeiro for allegedly referring to him as a “bad cop” and an “unsuitable contestant” for the Mumbai police commissioner’s post, this may not be the first time he has reacted in such fashion. Sources recount how, when a city tabloid had published a report contesting Singh’s claims on cracking a famous case some months ago, he had demanded an apology from a senior serving cop after finding that he was the source behind the piece. But while this serving cop apologised, ending the dispute, Ribeiro has stood his ground. Incidentally, Ribeiro’s article, which had appeared in a city daily, hadn’t named any cop in particular, while referring to the “unsuitable contestant.”

Whip Backlash

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure to act against veteran MP Chandrakant Khaire, the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, who had allegedly issued a three-line whip to party’s lawmakers asking them to remain present in Parliament and support the Modi government during the trust vote. The whip was later overruled, with Thackeray himself ordering his MPs to abstain from voting. Some Shiv Sena ministers and Khaire’s arch rivals have questioned Khaire for issuing a whip without any directions from the party’s high command.

Crowdsourcing

Maharashtra will host the country’s first-ever smart city hackathon this September in partnership with the NITI Aayog. The Pune Smart City Development Corporation will host the 48-hour challenge aimed at developing technology solutions in overcoming problems concerning urbanisation. In the corridors of power, the event is also being seen as a big feather in the cap of Pune Smart City CEO Dr Rajendra Jagtap, who also happens to be the son-in-law of former Congress minister (late) Patangrao Kadam.

(Compiled by SANDEEP ASHAR, RASHMI RAJPUT & PRIYANKA SAHOO)

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App