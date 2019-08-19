Mumbai Confidential: Hopscotch

Former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti is scouting for a safer seat to contest the assembly poll. After winning back-to-back elections from the Solapur City Central seat, she has sought a ticket from the neighbouring Mohol assembly seat this time around. According to sources, this could have something to do with the Lok Sabha poll result from Solapur, where Shinde, who lost the election, was even trailing in Praniti’s constituency. However, with the NCP traditionally representing Mohol, we are hearing that the chances of her getting her way are slim.

War Room

With a lot at stake in the upcoming assembly polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not want to leave anything to chance. According to sources, besides his party’s election managers, the CMO is also receiving independent feedback of the party’s election prospects from bureaucrats serving various local bodies.

Losing Ground

He was once described as the eyes and ears of Congress high command in Mumbai. But former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh is presently finding it difficult to convince the party leadership to field his son, Narendra Mohan, a ticket for the assembly poll. According to sources, the Congress leadership wants Kripashankar to enter the fray himself, but is not in favour of nominating his son. Sources say the speculation that Singh was cosying up to the BJP in the state has not gone down too well with the leadership.

Pawar’s Pariwar

Political activity in the state is all set to intensify after the receding of the flood levels in Western Maharashtra. If sources are to be believed, two of the closest aides of NCP president Sharad Pawar are now on BJP’s radar. Speculation is rife that Osmanabad MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, who is related to Pawar, and Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar are likely to join the BJP. Sources said Nimbalkar is also seeking a berth for his son-in-law Rahul Narvekar, also a legislator, from Colaba.

Eyebrows Raised

Eyebrows are being raised in the political circles over Chief Minister’s absence from the release of BJP MP and former CM Narayan Rane’s autobiography this past week. We are told that while Rane had sought Fadnavis’s time for the event, there was no response. While Nitin Gadkari, Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar attended the event, buzz is that Fadnavis avoided it to avert any misunderstanding with the Shiv Sena’s leadership.