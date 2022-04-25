Mumbai Confidential: Hope, at last

The ongoing reshuffle of IPS officers across the state has given a few senior officers hope of finally getting a posting. One such officer is deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shahaji Umap who was posted as Nashik (rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) last year but could not take charge with the incumbent Sachin Patil approaching the High Court and getting a stay on the transfer order. In the meantime, Umap’s post in Mumbai had already been occupied. Over the past seven months, the officer has been without a posting, something he hopes will be taken care of in the current round of transfers.

Coveted post

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Suresh Kakani, who headed the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is all set to retire on April 30. With one of the AMC posts given to nominated IAS officers, at least five officers are known to be lobbying to replace Kakani. In fact, they have started doing the rounds of homes and offices of “political bosses” to secure the posting.

Long wait

The state government recently did a shake-up of IPS officers up to the rank of Inspector General, but promotions to the rank of additional DG (director general) and transfers of additional DG-rank officers could not be carried out this time as there are no posts for the same. Officials in the state government say that it will only be in June 2022, when four DG-rank IPS officers, including Sanay Pandey and Parambir Singh, retire, that promotions at top level can be affected.