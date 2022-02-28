Mumbai Confidential: Full circle

Sanjay Pandey, who recently had to give up the additional charge of state DGP, has taken to social media to express his unhappiness with the circumstances that “forced the government’s hand” in his case. In his tweets, he called the PIL for his removal “unmaintainable” and pointed out the “irony” of how it was due to the courts that he was reinstated in the force and now it is again the Bombay HC due to which he had to relinquish his post.

No, thanks

While promotions are generally something to look forward to, a few IG-rank officers in Mumbai Police are dreading it. Some of these officers – such as the Joint CP in Mumbai — will be due for promotion as Additional Director General soon. However, given that there is no such rank in the Mumbai Police currently, they will have to be moved out of the city, something they do not want to do. In police circles, even a lower rank posting in Mumbai police is considered more powerful than a higher rank in other commissionerates.

Different strokes

Maratha reservation issue seems to have created a divide within the BJP with two of its members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha — Sambhajiraje Bhosale and Udayanraje Bhosale, both from royal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj family — taking up opposing stands on the issue. While Sambhaji Bhosale has decided to pin the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by sitting on a hunger strike, Udayanraje Bhosale has expressed disappointment over the manner of protest. The latter expressed his disapproval by saying, “Politicisation of the issue will not serve the objective.” The BJP, though, has thrown its weight behind Sambhajiraje Bhosale.

Timing issue

On Thursday, a peculiar situation was created at Gandhi Statue next to Mantralaya where the MVA partners had held a protest against the arrest of NCP minister Nawab Malik. Even though the designated time of protest was 10 am, NCP MLAs arrived at 9.30am. However, Shiv Sena MLAs were told to come at 10.30am. As the protest began, a picture was created that Sena leaders were abstaining from the stir. However, Sena deputy leader Sachin Ahir reached a little early to the spot. He was given the task of calling up senior MLAs and ministers and later, at 11am, Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena showed up.

Space constraints

The election commission is planning to hold civic body elections in April or May this year. The election wing of the BMC has also begun preparations in the regard. In a highly congested city like Mumbai, space is a huge constraint, so the Chembur ward office has acquired space in the viewing gallery of the Chembur swimming pool and also the parking lot of the premises to store election-related material.

Tracking change

The shape of Marine Drive or Queen’s Necklace, one of the places of tourist attraction in Mumbai, is slowly changing as Coastal road is being constructed from Princess Street flyover. The Raj Bhavan of Mumbai is now preparing a film on how the Marine Drive looked in the British Raj and how it has changed with time.

Contributed by: Mohamed Thaver, Shubhang Khapre and Yogesh Naik