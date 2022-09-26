scorecardresearch
Mumbai Confidential: For A Clear Skyline

BMC bosses recently had a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for beautifying Mumbai. Apart from improving footpaths, the BMC has taken up another important task – that of cutting all overhead wires (apart from electric transmission lines) so that the skyline from ground level appears clear.

BMC bosses recently had a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for beautifying Mumbai. Apart from improving footpaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up another important task – that of cutting all overhead wires (apart from electric transmission lines) so that the skyline from ground level appears clear.

Courtesy Call?

Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray’s grandson Nihar was among the members of Thackeray family who recently called on CM Eknath Shinde. Nihar is married to Ankita, daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshavardhan Patil from Indapur. Last week, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Baramati, Nihar, who is a lawyer, and his wife hosted her. Nihar also interacted with the Union minister on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 and the proposed amendment bill of 2022.

Rent-Free

Navratri is a major festival in Thane. CM Eknath Shinde’s mentor Anand Dighe, a senior Sena leader from Thane, was known to worship Goddess Durga at his office in Tembhi Naka. This year, former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske made an appeal to the CM as well as Thane commissioner Vipin Sharma to waive off rents for Navratri pandals. The request was quickly cleared – a gesture that is set to help the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena garner a lot of Gujarati and Marathi votes from Thane in the forthcoming civic elections.

