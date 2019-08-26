Mumbai confidential: Fined

NCP MP Supriya Sule had to pay a fine for parking her car in a ‘No parking’ zone. On Saturday, when Sule was in Solapur to attend a party function, her driver parked the vehicle illegally on the road, leading to a traffic blockade. The Solapur City traffic police officer issued her a challan, following which she paid the fine. As many as 11 other cars of NCP workers and functionaries were parked in a similar fashion, which were also issued challans.

Breaking a jinx

There is no room for blind faith in governance. But in Maharashtra’s political circles there has long been a superstition that any chief minister who visits the Gajanan Maharaj Samadhi temple in Shegaon courts trouble. Due to which, several chief ministers have avoided visiting the temple in the past. But Devendra Fadnavis decided to ignore the superstition by visiting the shrine en route his Mahajanadesh Yatra. Full marks.

Not keen

Speculation is rife over Rashtriya Samaj Paksha’s attempts to get actor Sanjay Dutt to join the party and contest the upcoming Assembly polls, but the actor is said to be not too keen on entering the electoral ring. While Dutt was associated with the Samajwadi Party in the past, he had earlier remarked that this dabbling in politics was a mistake. Dutt’s father, the late Sunil Dutt was a Congress veteran and a former Union Minister while sister Priya Dutt is a former Congress MP.

Divided House

The Shiv Sena continues to be a divided house on the issue of the likely induction of former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Even as speculation is rife that the party’s high command is keen on inducting him and his son Pankaj into the fold, the opposition to the move has only intensified within the party rank in Nashik. According to sources, a senior party leader, known to be close to Uddhav Thackeray, is not in favour of the move. We are also told that ally BJP also wants Thackeray to reconsider this move.

The ‘Raje’ factor

After Sambhajiraje and Shivendraraje Bhosle, the ruling BJP has now opened a channel of communication with another descendent of Maratha warrior king, Udayanraje Bhosle, who is NCP’s sitting MP from Satara. Eyebrows were raised when Udayanraje called upon the CM this past week. Later, Fadnavis also said the BJP will be happy to induct him. It is another matter that the other two royal descendents, who were previously inducted, are likely to be discomforted by the development. After the Bombay High Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Maratha quota, the BJP is doing everything to reach out to the Maratha community, which has traditionally favoured the NCP and the Congress.

Under fire

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police came under fire after the chief minister’s office recently expressed displeasure over its performance. It is learnt that in the last week of July, a “very annoyed” Sanjay Barve, Mumbai Police Commissioner, called for a meeting with EOW officials from sub-inspectors to joint commissioners, asking them if the EOW had turned into a “settlement branch”. Barve is known to have questioned the efficacy of EOW, telling its officers that local police stations have taken up cases of fraud up to Rs 6 crore, but the EOW hardly handled cases of such nature.

Compiled by Sandeep Ashar & Sagar Rajput