Mumbai confidential: Faux Pas

A clear slip of the tongue by Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and party leader in Lok Sabha, is creating much embarrassment for him as well as the party. Raut accidentally referred to Congress leader and PWD minister Ashok Chavan as “Chief Minister” during a visit to village in Sindhudurg.

Grand Welcome

The cordial relations between Union minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar are no secret, so it was no surprise that the two shared a dais at a function in Ahmednagar. What was a surprise though was the grand welcome that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and his son Sujoy Vikhe Patil –who both defected from the Congress to join BJP in 2019 — accorded to Pawar, and two other NCP leaders Rohit Pawar and Hasan Mushriff, who were also in attendance. That too at a time when BJP’s one-man attack corps Kirit Somaiya has taken on Mushriff. Evidently, not all in the BJP are on the same page.

Different Plan

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde has made her own plan to tour flood-hit Beed district, and is likely to skip Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’s tour to Marathwada. A close aide of Munde said, “Now she is a national secretary. She is no longer in the state party unit. Her roles are clearly defined by national leaders.”

City Focus

Bombay First, an NGO working for Mumbai, has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to create a post of advisor to the CM on Mumbai issues. They have said that the advisor must be a “non-political” person and may be given a minister of state rank and also be invited by the state for issues related to Mumbai.

Plane Plan

Maharashtra is wooing the Tata group to manufacture Air Force transport planes under its deal with Airbus in the state. Late last month, the defence ministry signed off on a Rs 20,000 crore joint project between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus Defence & Space, Spain for procurement of 56 C-295MW transporters for the IAF. Under the deal 40 will be manufactured by TASL in India. Industries Minister Subhash Desai confirmed to The Indian Express that the state government has invited the Tatas to set up the plant at any location of their choice in the state.

(Compiled by Vishwas Waghmode, Shubhangi Khapre and Yogesh Naik)