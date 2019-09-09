Mumbai Confidential: Extended Tenure

After Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve, it is now the turn of the state’s topmost bureaucrat to receive an extended tenure. Mantralaya sources said that Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, who is set to retire this month-end, is likely to get at least a three-month extension in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Mehta, who belongs to the 1984-batch of IAS, is upbeat about it. Meanwhile the race to name Mehta’s successor is also hotting up with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar (1984 batch) and Mumbai civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi (1985) seen as the top contenders.

Security Scare

Sparking concerns over the security arrangements at Mantralaya yet again, a woman was found roaming in the corridors of the state secretariat at 1.30 am last Wednesday. While cops who questioned her said that nothing suspicious was found, some senior bureaucrats have raised questions on how someone could go unnoticed when security personnel have been stationed on each floor. A senior cop said that this isn’t the first time when such a breach had come to light. Security arrangements at Mantralaya were tightened in 2018 after a visitor had committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor.

Giving It A Miss

When Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani visited Mumbai this past week to inaugurate the ‘One-Stop Centre’ for sexual assault survivors at the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel, the absence of Maharashtra’s WCD Minister Pankaja Munde was well noticed. Munde’s own department was the coordination agency for the function and has played a key role in the setting up of the centre. This isn’t the first time Munde has skipped a function of Irani. According to sources, she stayed away from a meeting convened by Irani to review the progress of various WCD-related projects recently. At that time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had filled in for her.

Beating Retreat

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was in the spotlight yet again this past week. After staying away from the party’s meetings and election rallies in Nashik last month, he showed up for the party’s September 4 core committee meeting at Pune. The meeting was to finalise the first list of probables for the upcoming poll. Bhujbal once again denied reports that he had been in touch with the Shiv Sena, but sources confirmed that the former deputy chief minister had been forced to stay back, after the Shiv Sena’s leadership gave up on a plan to induct Bhujbal and his son, Pankaj, on account of opposition from within. Sources also confirmed that during the NCP’s meeting, his renomination from Yeola was finalised.

Giving It Up

Shiv Sena’s heir apparent Aditya Thackeray has been at the forefront of the protest against the cutting of trees in the Aarey Milk Colony for Metro rail construction work, but his father, Uddhav, on Saturday diluted the party’s stance on the issue by remaining present on the dais for the bhoomipujan of the Metro rail bhavan (also at Aarey). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the function. Desperate to firm up a pre-poll pact with the BJP, the senior Thackeray gave up on the party’s opposition to the construction to share the dais with Modi. “We are not hungry for power. But we want power to serve people,” he said, while speaking at the function.